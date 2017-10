MELBOURNE, April 4 (Reuters) - Germany set a world record to win the women’s team sprint title at the track cycling world championships in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel’s time of 32.549 seconds at the Hisense Arena eclipsed their previous record of 32.630 seconds set an hour earlier in their qualifying heat.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O‘Brien)

