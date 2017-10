WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat agreed to buy the broadcaster of two small television channels, TV4 and TV6 from two Cyprus-registered companies for 99 million zlotys ($30.3 million), Cyfrowy said on Thursday.

Shares in Cyfrowy rose 3.7 percent after the announcement. ($1 = 3.2714 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)