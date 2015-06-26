FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Cyfrowy starts talks with lenders to refinance debt
June 26, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Polish Cyfrowy starts talks with lenders to refinance debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 26 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland’s largest media group, has initiated talks with lenders to refinance its outstanding debt, the group said late on Thursday.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, said in April that it was considering refinancing all of its debt worth 13 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) to simplify its structure.

Cyfrowy had said that it wanted to make use of what it called a beneficial situation on the financial market, planning for its future debt structure to be based mainly on zloty-denominated loans and Polish obligations. ($1 = 3.7222 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

