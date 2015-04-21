Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat considers refinancing all of its debt

WARSAW, April 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat, said on Tuesday it was considering refinancing all of its debt worth 13 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) to simplify its structure.

“Given the beneficial situation on the financial market for big companies, we are considering refinancing the group’s current debt in the short term,” Cyfrowy’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tomasz Szelag was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Thinking about its potential structure, at this time we are considering mainly zloty-denominated loans and Polish obligations,” he added.