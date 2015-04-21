FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat considers refinancing all of its debt
April 21, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat considers refinancing all of its debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat, said on Tuesday it was considering refinancing all of its debt worth 13 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) to simplify its structure.

“Given the beneficial situation on the financial market for big companies, we are considering refinancing the group’s current debt in the short term,” Cyfrowy’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tomasz Szelag was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Thinking about its potential structure, at this time we are considering mainly zloty-denominated loans and Polish obligations,” he added.

$1 = 3.7177 zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter

