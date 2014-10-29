Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat long-serving CEO resigns

WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat’s long-serving Chief Executive Officer Dominik Libicki has resigned from his post due to a disagreement over the company’s strategy, Cyfrowy Polsat said on Tuesday night.

“According to the supervisory board statement, Cyfrowy Polsat’s aims and strategy remain unchanged,” a statement reads.

Libicki spent 20 years in Poland’s largest media group, owned by the country’s second richest man Zygmunt Solorz-ak, and was its CEO since 2001.

The supervisory board named Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda, presently Director General at the group’s mobile operator Polkomtel as a new Cyfrowy Polsat CEO. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anand Basu)