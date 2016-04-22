FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish media group Cyfrowy raises Midas stake to 93 pct
April 22, 2016

Polish media group Cyfrowy raises Midas stake to 93 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 22 (Reuters) - Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Friday it has bought a further 27.2 percent of the group’s key infrastructure partner Midas , adding to the 66 percent it acquired earlier this year.

In February Cyfrowy’s mobile telecoms unit Polkomtel bought for a token sum a controlling stake in Midas from their joint owner, Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak. The group also launched a bid to buy the remaining 34 percent for 0.81 zlotys per share.

Midas, worth 1.14 billion zlotys on the Warsaw bourse , sells access to its high speed mobile broadband network, with Cyfrowy Polsat and Polkomtel its strategic clients.

Midas made a net loss last year of 106 million zlotys, reduced from 321 million in 2014 with the help of a 126 million-zloty deferred tax benefit. ($1 = 3.7910 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

