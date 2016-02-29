FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Cyfrowy plans dividend payouts from 2017
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 29, 2016 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Cyfrowy plans dividend payouts from 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday it plans to cut debt ratios and return to dividend payouts in 2017 after it bought control in key mobile infrastructure partner Midas.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, plans to set out a new dividend policy before the end of this year, with first payout possible in 2017, it said in a media presentation.

Cyfrowy’s long-term goal is to cut its ratio of net debt to core profit EBITDA to below 1.75 from 2.84 at the end of 2015.

Following record debt refinancing in 2015, the group moved to buy Midas, also controlled by Solorz-Zak, in a deal which values the target at 1.2 billion zlotys ($301 million). ($1 = 3.9910 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.