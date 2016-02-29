Poland's Cyfrowy plans dividend payouts from 2017

WARSAW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday it plans to cut debt ratios and return to dividend payouts in 2017 after it bought control in key mobile infrastructure partner Midas.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, plans to set out a new dividend policy before the end of this year, with first payout possible in 2017, it said in a media presentation.

Cyfrowy’s long-term goal is to cut its ratio of net debt to core profit EBITDA to below 1.75 from 2.84 at the end of 2015.

Following record debt refinancing in 2015, the group moved to buy Midas, also controlled by Solorz-Zak, in a deal which values the target at 1.2 billion zlotys ($301 million). ($1 = 3.9910 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)