FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish Cyfrowy says offers PLN 0.81 per Midas share in follow-up bid
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 29, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Polish Cyfrowy says offers PLN 0.81 per Midas share in follow-up bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday its mobile unit Polkomtel launched a bid to buy 34 percent in the group’s key infrastructure partner Midas for 0.81 zlotys per share.

Polkomtel’s offer values Midas at 1.2 billion zlotys ($301 million), compared to 1.09 billion zlotys ($273 million) or 0.73 zlotys per share at Friday close in Warsaw.

The bid is a follow-up of a deal Cyfrowy announced earlier on Monday. Polkomtel agreed to buy 66 percent in Midas from the companies’ joint owner and under the Polish capital market regulations, it has to announce a bid for the leftover stake. ($1 = 3.9899 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.