February 29, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Polish Cyfrowy posts Q4 net slightly above f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat posted a 13-fold jump in its fourth-quarter net profit thanks to lower debt costs after its debt refinancing deal from last year, it said on Monday.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, booked a net profit of 186 million zlotys ($47 million) on sales 4 percent up year-on-year at 2.61 billion, compared to 167 million and 2.541 billion, respectively, seen by analysts.

The group closed the year with core profit EBITDA 35 percent up at 3.69 billion zlotys and EBITDA margin of 37.5 percent. Cyfrowy’s ratio of net debt to EBITDA stood at 2.84 at the end of 2015.

Market awaits first comments from Cyfrowy’s new chief executive - Zygmunt’s son Tobias Solorz, especially regarding potential acquisitions after the group’s 12.5-billion zloty debt refinancing last September. ($1 = 3.9944 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

