February 29, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Polish Cyfrowy says buys control in Midas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday its mobile unit Polkomtel agreed to buy control in the group’s key infrastructure partner Midas from their joint owner.

Polkomtel bought 66 percent in Midas by acquiring Cyprus-based Litenite, controlled by Cyfrowy’s owner - Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak.

The price was a symbolic one euro, as Polkomtel also acquired Litenite’s net debt of around 788 million zlotys ($198 million), Cyfrowy said.

Midas, worth 1.09 billion zlotys ($273 million) on the Warsaw bourse, sells access to its fast mobile broadband infrastructure, with Cyfrowy Polsat and Polkomtel its strategic clients.

Following its record 12.5-billion zloty debt refinancing deal last September, Cyfrowy signalled that Midas would fit in its group.

Midas shrunk its net loss to 106 million zlotys from 321 million a year earlier thanks to a 126 million zloty one-off boost from deferred tax. ($1 = 3.9969 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
