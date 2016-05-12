FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Cyfrowy posts 3 pct rise in net profit, misses expectations
May 12, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Polish Cyfrowy posts 3 pct rise in net profit, misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 12 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland’s largest media group, reported a 3 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit, but missed market expectations.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, booked a net profit of 175.5 million zlotys ($45.3 million) on sales that rose 1.5 percent to 2.36 billion zlotys.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 205 million zlotys and sales of 2.35 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.8725 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

