3 months ago
May 11, 2017 / 4:58 AM / 3 months ago

Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat Q1 net profit jumps 59 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland's largest media group, reported a 59 percent jump in its first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analysts' estimates, aided by higher operating income and a one-off forex gain.

Net profit came in at 279 million zlotys ($72.07 million), above 180 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Operating income rose 8 percent from a year earlier, while revenue increased 1 percent. Cyfrowy booked a 30.5 million zloty one-off gain due to the strengthening of the zloty.

Cyfrowy's full first-quarter financial report is available here: bit.ly/2r3VS4S ($1 = 3.8712 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

