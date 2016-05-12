FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Polish Cyfrowy posts 3 pct rise in net profit, misses expectations
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 12, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Polish Cyfrowy posts 3 pct rise in net profit, misses expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more detail)

WARSAW, May 12 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat SA, Poland’s largest media group, posted a 3 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Thursday, but missed market expectations as it consolidated its loss-making infrastructure partner Midas.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, booked a net profit of 175.5 million zlotys ($45.3 million), helped by lower interest costs after it signed loan agreements worth 12.5 billion zlotys with a consortium of banks to refinance all its existing debt. Sales rose 1.5 percent to 2.36 billion zlotys.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 205 million zlotys and sales of 2.35 billion zlotys.

While Midas - which Cyfrowy’s mobile arm Polkomtel bought in February from joint owner Solorz-Zak - helped the group raise revenue, its 6 million zloty loss in the first quarter weighed on Cyfrowy’s profitability.

Cyfrowy’s EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, fell by 6 percent to 846 million zlotys, while EBITDA margin dropped by 2.7 percentage points to 35.8 percent.

The group, which boasts a 25.5 percent share in Poland’s TV advertising market, recorded a 4.2 percent jump in its first-quarter advertising income at 229 million zlotys, against a 2.7 percent growth in the market. ($1 = 3.8725 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.