FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Polish Cyfrowy Q3 net profit beats forecast on one-off boost
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 12, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Polish Cyfrowy Q3 net profit beats forecast on one-off boost

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

WARSAW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland’s largest media group, reported on Thursday a more than 10-fold jump in its third-quarter net profit due to a one-off boost from debt refinancing.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, booked a net profit of 502.5 million zlotys ($128.3 million), compared with 459 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Cyfrowy said earlier this week that debt refinancing boosted its third-quarter gross profit by 296 million zlotys.

Sales were almost unchanged from year-ago level at 2.415 billion zlotys, while analysts expected 2.42 billion zlotys.

The group’s client base rose by 1.6 percent year-on-year to 12.42 million, with 15 percent of them using Cyfrowy’s integrated offer, which includes pay-TV, mobile telephony and internet.

Third-quarter EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose by 2 percent to 930 million zlotys, pegging the group’s ratio of net debt to EBITDA at 2.98 times. ($1 = 3.9161 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.