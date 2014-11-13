FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Cyfrowy Q3 net profit down, but beats estimates
November 13, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Cyfrowy Q3 net profit down, but beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland’s largest media group, booked a smaller-than-expected 73 percent fall in its third-quarter net profit from a year earlier due to interest expenses and debt revaluation costs, the group said on Thursday.

The group’s bottom line fell to 48 million zlotys ($14.17 million), compared with 41 million zlotys seen by analysts.

The market is awaiting the first comments from Cyfrowy’s new Chief Executive, Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda. He replaced Dominik Libicki, who resigned last week after 20 years at helm due to a disagreement over the company’s strategy. ($1 = 3.3884 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anand Basu)

