Polish Cyfrowy Q3 net profit beats forecast on one-off boost

WARSAW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland’s largest media group, showed a more than ten-fold jump in its third-quarter net profit thanks to a one-off boost from debt refinancing, it said on Thursday.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, booked a net profit of 502.5 million zlotys ($128.3 million), compared with 459 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Cyfrowy said earlier this week that debt refinancing boosted its third-quarter gross profit by 296 million zlotys.

Sales came in at 2.415 billion zlotys in the third quarter, while analysts expected 2.42 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.9161 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Anand Basu)