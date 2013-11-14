FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Cyfrowy says could pay dividends but not before 2017
November 14, 2013 / 8:50 AM / 4 years ago

Polish Cyfrowy says could pay dividends but not before 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat may consider paying out dividends but not before 2017, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday Cyfrowy said it agreed to buy 84 percent of mobile operator Polkomtel from their debt-laden co-owner and Polish businessman Zygmunt Solorz-Zak for about 6.15 billion zlotys.

Cyfrowy’s chief financial officer added that Polkomtel’s enterprise value was estimated at 16.35 billion zlotys ($5.22 billion). ($1 = 3.1312 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska)

