November 14, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Polish Cyfrowy agrees to buy mobile operator Polkomtel

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat agreed to buy mobile operator Polkomtel from their debt-laden co-owner and Polish businessman Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, Cyfrowy said on Thursday.

Cyfrowy, with a market capitalisation of 7.74 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion), wants to buy 84 percent in Polkomtel owner Metelem, valued at 6.15 billion zlotys, with a planned new share issue.

The group wants to close the deal by mid-2014 and sees operating synergies at 3.5 billion zlotys by the end of 2019. ($1 = 3.1312 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)

