WARSAW, May 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat nearly tripled its net profit in the first quarter, boosted by the inclusion of TV broadcaster Polsat and a one-off foreign exchange gain, it said on Tuesday.

The company earned 205 million zlotys ($61 million) compared to 161 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll, as stronger zloty translated into a gain on a revaluation of Cyfrowy’s euro-denominated debt. ($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)