WARSAW, March 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat agreed to buy online video service ipla for 150 million zlotys ($48.1 million) from a company owned by Cyfrowy’s controlling shareholder Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, it said on Monday. ($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)