UPDATE 1-Broadcast arm boosts profit at Poland's Cyfrowy

WARSAW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland’s biggest media group, met forecasts with a 43 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by its acquisition of television broadcaster Polsat as it battles an increasingly saturated pay-TV market.

The group earned 100 million zlotys ($31 million) in April-June and the boost from the inclusion of Polsat outweighed the costs of the debt Cyfrowy took on to buy it last year.

Cyfrowy took on 350 million euros ($438 million) in debt to buy Polsat, one of the country’s top two private broadcasters, which helped increase the group’s sales by 14 percent to 714 million zlotys.

On Wednesday, Cyfrowy, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, said it paid back 200 million zlotys out of its debt valued in total at 1.4 billion zlotys.

Cyfrowy faces an increasingly saturated local market and stronger competition after broadcaster TVN and France’s Vivendi agreed to combine their Polish pay-TV operations as part of a wider partnership deal.

TVN and Vivendi have struggled in a crowded Polish market to catch up with Cyfrowy, which has more clients than its two smaller rivals combined and controls a third of the local pay-TV market thanks to focusing on customers outside larger cities.

Cyfrowy’s client base was flat versus the first quarter at 3.55 million at the end of June, with the group pegging the market’s growth potential at 0.5 million households.

Analysts expect Cyfrowy to make headway thanks to possible synergies after Solorz-Zak completed the buyout of mobile operator Polkomtel last year.

