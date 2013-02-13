Cylance raises $15 mln from Khosla Ventures, Fairhaven Capital

BOSTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cyber security startup Cylance Inc said it has raised $15 million in early funding from Khosla Ventures and Fairhaven Capital.

Cylance, which former McAfee global chief technology officer Stuart McClure founded last year, also named retired Admiral William J. Fallon to its board. Fallon abruptly retired from the military in 2008, after he was quoted criticizing President George W. Bush’s policy toward Iran in Esquire Magazine.

The Irvine, California-based company also named Salesforce.com Inc Chief Trust Officer Patrick Heim and Alex Doll, former co-founder of PGP, to its board.