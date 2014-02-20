FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cylance receives $20 mln funding from Blackstone, Khosla Ventures
February 20, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

Cylance receives $20 mln funding from Blackstone, Khosla Ventures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cylance Inc, a cyber security startup founded by McAfee Inc’s former global chief technology officer, said it received $20 million in funding from an investor group led by Khosla Ventures and Blackstone Group.

Cylance, which uses software algorithm for threat detection and prevention, was founded in 2012 by Stuart McClure who left McAfee after Intel Corp acquired the company in February 2011.

The firm said its software continually evolves by learning how to detect new and evolving threats through a mathematical and algorithmic process, much like the human brain.

Cylance raised $15 million in funding last February from investors including Khosla Ventures and Fairhaven Capital.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
