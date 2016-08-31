FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunovion Pharma to buy Canada's Cynapsus for $624 mln
August 31, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

Sunovion Pharma to buy Canada's Cynapsus for $624 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Japan’s Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd, said it would buy Canada’s Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc for about $624 million.

Sunovion said it would buy Cynapsus for $40.50 per share in cash.

Cynapsus’s Toronto-listed stock closed at C$24.48 ($18.68) on Wednesday.

The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, “reflects Sunovion’s global strategy to expand and diversify its portfolio in key therapeutic areas, including neurology,” Sunovion said. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

