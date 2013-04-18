FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cypress Semiconductor reports a profit, shares up
April 18, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Cypress Semiconductor reports a profit, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit for the first quarter, sending its shares up 4 percent in premarket trading.

The company reported a profit of 3 cents per share, excluding one-time items.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 1 cent per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $172.7 million, but were ahead of the $167.5 million analysts were expecting.

Cypress had a net loss of $28.2 million, or 19 cents per share, during the quarter, compared with a net loss of $19.5 million or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Cypress’ touch sensing microcontrollers are used in mobile phones and tablets. The company counts Samsung Electronics Co as one of its biggest end customers.

