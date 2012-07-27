Cyprus says to continue discussions on bailout aid

NICOSIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Cyprus said on Friday it would continue discussions with international lenders in an attempt to reach an agreement on its bailout request, but could not specify when an agreement could be reached.

“We are working with the troika to be able to conclude on a memorandum the soonest possible,” government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said after government ministers met representatives of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF on a visit to the island.

Cyprus sought emergency financial aid from its EU partners on June 25 to buffer a banking sector hammered by exposure to Greece, becoming the fifth euro zone country to need a bailout.