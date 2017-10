Canadian conglomerate eyes stake in Cyprus Air

NICOSIA, May 8 (Reuters) - Canadian conglomerate Triple Five is interested in acquiring a majority stake in Cyprus Airways , the Cypriot flag carrier said on Tuesday.

The Canadian group had expressed its intention in a letter sent to the airline on May 4, Cyprus Airways said in a statement. The group had requested data on its financial situation and its activities, the carrier said.

Cyprus Airways is majority controlled by the Cypriot government. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Birrane)