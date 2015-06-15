FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus seeks buyers for defunct Cyprus Air trademark, logo
June 15, 2015 / 9:38 AM / 2 years ago

Cyprus seeks buyers for defunct Cyprus Air trademark, logo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, June 15 (Reuters) - Cyprus on Monday invited expressions of interest for the trademark and logos of defunct Cyprus Airways, the national carrier which shut down in January for illegally receiving state aid.

Authorities said interested parties had until July 24 to submit expressions of interest (EoI) for the logo and trademark of the carrier.

“The purpose of this EoI process is to determine interest of prospective parties for the exclusive license to use/exploit the Logos and Trademarks for the operation of a flights schedule out of the Republic of Cyprus,” the privatisation commissioner’s office said in a statement.

The 65 year old carrier suspended operations after the European Commission ordered it to repay more than 65 million euros it received in illegal state aid.

Cyprus Airways’ nickname was the ‘Flying Moufflon’, after its logo, an endemic mountain sheep. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Toby Chopra)

