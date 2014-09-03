FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair, Aegean submit non-binding proposal for Cyprus Air
#Industrials
September 3, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Ryanair, Aegean submit non-binding proposal for Cyprus Air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest budget airline Ryanair and Greece’s Aegean were among companies that submitted non-binding proposals for the acquisition of Cyprus Airways, Cyprus’s transport minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

Marios Demetriades said “more than half” of the 15 parties that earlier made an initial expression of interest in the Cypriot carrier had submitted non-binding business proposals by the time the deadline expired on Wednesday evening.

Reporting By Michele Kambas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
