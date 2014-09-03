Ryanair, Aegean submit non-binding proposal for Cyprus Air

NICOSIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest budget airline Ryanair and Greece’s Aegean were among companies that submitted non-binding proposals for the acquisition of Cyprus Airways, Cyprus’s transport minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

Marios Demetriades said “more than half” of the 15 parties that earlier made an initial expression of interest in the Cypriot carrier had submitted non-binding business proposals by the time the deadline expired on Wednesday evening.