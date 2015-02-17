Police in Cyprus investigate arson outside bank CEO's home

NICOSIA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Police in Cyprus were investigating an arson attack on cars which occurred outside the home of Bank of Cyprus Chief Executive John Hourican on Tuesday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

It was unclear if Hourican, appointed in late 2013, was the target.

One of two cars damaged in the early morning blaze belonged to the Bank of Cyprus and was parked on the street directly outside the CEO’s residence in the Strovolos suburb of the capital Nicosia. A second car damaged, parked next to the first, belonged to a woman living in the area.

The former RBS senior executive is presently abroad.

“It appears to be malicious,” a police spokeswoman said.

A neighbour told Reuters she was woken by two “loud bangs” which sounded within five minutes of each other at 3:10 a.m. (0110 GMT).

The Bank of Cyprus was forced to seize a portion of uninsured deposits exceeding 100,000 euros and convert it into equity in mid-2013 to recapitalise after booking heavy exposure to Greece, marking the first time depositors were affected in this way in the euro zone debt crisis.

The move was imposed by international lenders in return for extending a 10 billion euro financial aid package to Cyprus. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)