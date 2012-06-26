Cyprus bailout to be up to 10 bln euros - euro zone officials

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - Cyprus, which applied for a bailout form the euro zone on Monday, is likely to need up to 10 billion euros ($12.5 billion), euro zone officials said on Tuesday.

“The exact number has not been decided yet. It was to be 6 billion for the state financing and 2 billion for the banks, but that is optimistic - it is more likely to be seven and three - up to 10 billion euros in total,” one euro zone official said.

A second official confirmed the amount was likely to be up to 10 billion euros.