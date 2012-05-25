Cyprus does not rule out seeking bailout- cenbank chief

NICOSIA, May 25 (Reuters) - Cyprus may resort to a European Union bailout if the government deems it would be good for the island’s economy, its central bank chief said on Friday.

“We should not rule out anything as long as this can benefit the economy,” Cyprus’s central bank Governor Panicos Demetriades told reporters.

“Anything done must be done for the good of the economy, the good of the banking system,” he said.

Wary of the experience of Greece and keen to maintain its coveted low-tax status for businesses, Cyprus has done its utmost to avoid turning to its euro zone partners for any financial aid.