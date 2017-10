NICOSIA, June 13 (Reuters) - Cyprus is seeking the best terms for any bailout it might apply for and has other options than an European Union-led rescue, the country’s central bank governor said on Wednesday.

“If we eventually apply, because it is not a given that we will apply (and) there are also other options, we will seek the best terms for the economy,” Cyprus’s central bank governor Panicos Dimitriades told reporters.