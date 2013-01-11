FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish PM says ready to support Cyprus, says challenges huge
January 11, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Finnish PM says ready to support Cyprus, says challenges huge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMASSOL, Cyprus Jan 11 (Reuters) - Finland’s Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said his country is ready to support Cyprus in its attempts to secure a bailout, but the island’s government needs to show stronger leadership to meet “huge challenges”.

“The challenges are really huge, but I‘m sure if and when the country can get a new and strong and committed leadership capable of strengthening confidence ..it will have a tremendous positive impact,” he told journalists on Friday at a meeting of European centre-right parties meeting in Limassol, Cyprus.

