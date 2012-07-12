FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Troika talks on Cyprus postponed for a week-FinMin
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 12:51 PM / 5 years ago

Troika talks on Cyprus postponed for a week-FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, July 12 (Reuters) - European and IMF inspectors due in Cyprus next week to discuss the country’s bailout request have put off their visit to allow further time to assess the island’s needs, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The delay means that Cyprus’s hopes of concluding talks on its bailout request within the month of July will most likely be missed.

Cyprus sought emergency financial aid from its EU partners on June 25, to buffer a banking sector battered by exposure to Greece. Officials from the European Commission, the IMF and the European Central Bank, known collectively as the “troika” were in Cyprus last week collecting data and had been due to return in mid-July.

“They want to study the information collected in further detail and will return, probably by July 23,” a finance ministry official told Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.