UPDATE 1-Troika talks on Cyprus postponed for a week-FinMin

NICOSIA, July 12 (Reuters) - European and IMF inspectors have postponed a trip to Cyprus next week to discuss the island’s bailout request because they need more time, the finance ministry said on Thursday, which means the island will probably not wrap up talks this month as hoped.

Cyprus sought emergency financial aid from its EU partners on June 25 to buffer a banking sector battered by exposure to Greece, becoming the fifth euro zone country to need a bailout.

Officials from the European Commission, the IMF and the European Central Bank, known collectively as the “troika” were in Cyprus last week collecting data and had been due to return in mid-July. Cyprus had been hoping to conclude talks on a bailout by the end of July.

“They want to study the information collected in further detail and will return, probably by July 23,” a finance ministry official told Reuters.

Technocrats are looking at a comprehensive bailout for the Cypriot economy, and not just for the banking sector. It is unclear how much funding Cyprus will need, but markets are speculating on up to 10 billion euros.

Cyprus is also discussing a 5 billion euro loan request with Russia, a close political and business ally.

The island’s two largest banks, Bank of Cyprus and C yprus Popular Bank, booked a combined 4 billion euros in losses in the value of their Greek sovereign debt holdings after European leaders agreed to impose a haircut on private investors of Greek government debt to make Athens’s debt pile more manageable.

Imposing the haircut on holders of Greek sovereign debt essentially pushed Cyprus, shut out of international capital markets for a year and in recession, to seek international aid.

The state has pledged a 1.8 billion capital injection for Cyprus Popular Bank, while Bank of Cyprus has sought 500 million euros in aid to bolster core tier 1 capital, a measure of financial strength.