Cyprus, lenders set Bank of Cyprus bail-in at 47.5 pct, sources say
July 28, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

Cyprus, lenders set Bank of Cyprus bail-in at 47.5 pct, sources say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, July 28 (Reuters) - Cyprus and its international lenders have agreed to convert 47.5 percent of deposits exceeding 100,000 euros in Bank of Cyprus to equity to recapitalize it, banking sources said on Sunday.

Under a programme agreed between Cyprus and lenders in March, large depositors in Bank of Cyprus were earmarked to pay for the recapitalisation of the bank. Authorities initially converted 37.5 percent of deposits exceeding 100,000 euros into equity, and held an additional 22.5 percent as a buffer in the event of further needs.

“There was an agreement concluding at a final figure of 47.5 percent this morning,” a source close to consultations told Reuters.

