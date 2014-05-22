FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Cyprus sells Serbian loans to Pireaus
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Cyprus sells Serbian loans to Pireaus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NICOSIA, May 22 (Reuters) - Cypriot banking group Bank of Cyprus has sold loans extended to Serbian real estate company Robne Kuce Beograd to Piraeus Bank of Greece, it said on Thursday.

The sale continues the gradual deleveraging and retrenching from years of overseas expansion by Bank of Cyprus after it was forced to convert large deposits to equity and recapitalise last year. Its shares have been suspended from equity trading for more than a year.

The bank, which sold its Greek operations to Pireaus in March 2013, said the sale consideration amounted to approximately 165 million euros ($225 million).

The realised accounting gain from the transaction was 27 million euros, with a positive impact of about 46 million, or 0.2 percentage points on the group’s core Tier 1 capital ratio.

As part of a 10 billion euro international bailout for Cyprus last year from the EU and IMF, Bank of Cyprus was also forced to absorb some assets of now-defunct Laiki Bank. The Serbian loans were part of those legacy assets. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros)

Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.