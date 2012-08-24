Alvarez & Marsal to see why Cypriot banks needed aid

NICOSIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Central Bank said on Friday it had appointed professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal to investigate why the country’s two largest banks had to seek state support.

The probe, which starts on Friday, was expected to “provide clarity and comprehension regarding the current financial stress” and guide remediation to strengthen the stability of the banking sector, the Central Bank said in a news release.

Cypriot bank capital shortfalls from over exposure to Greece and their reliance on the government for aid forced Cyprus into seeking a financial bailout from its EU partners in June.

The island has been unable to access financial markets itself because of high yields on its traded debt persisting for more than a year.

Cyprus’s Popular Bank required state aid to fill a 1.8 billion euro shortfall in regulatory capital, and the Bank of Cyprus sought 500 million euros in support when its own recapitalisation efforts fell through.

Both banks posted considerable losses on Greece’s debt restructure earlier this year, agreed by European Union leaders to make that country’s debt more sustainable (Writing By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)