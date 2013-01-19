FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus bank capital needs still being discussed -central bank
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
January 19, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Cyprus bank capital needs still being discussed -central bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NICOSIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cyprus said on Saturday that consultations on defining a bailout sum for its Greece-exposed banks were still in progress, effectively overshooting a deadline to decide how much aid the cash-strapped island will need from lenders.

Evaluating bank capital needs is crucial to determining how much Cyprus should receive in badly needed financial aid. The island, one of the euro zone’s smallest economies, sought IMF and EU financial assistance in mid-2011.

“The assessment of technical details for the calculation of capital needs of banking institutions in Cyprus is still in progress,” the island’s central bank said.

No further details were available.

Cypriot banks were badly burnt by an EU-sanctioned writedown of Greek sovereign debt held by private investors.

Investment managers PIMCO are carrying out the review of bank capital needs, and its findings are being assessed by a steering committee made up of lenders and Cypriots.

A definitive result had been expected by Jan. 18.

A preliminary estimate of a draft bailout deal said Cyprus could need up to 10 billion euros to plug holes in its banking sector.

On that basis, its total bailout including fiscal requirements could reach 17.0-17.5 billion euros, equivalent to the island’s annual economic output.

A European Union official said on Friday that a bailout for Cyprus is likely to be concluded only in the second half of March, after Cypriot elections next month. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.