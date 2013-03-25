Cyprus CBank says banks to stay shut until Thursday

NICOSIA, March 25 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Central Bank on Monday said all banks would remain shut until Thursday, March 28, reversing an earlier decision which said most banks would reopen on Tuesday after a week-long shutdown.

The Central Bank said the decision was taken to ensure the “smooth functioning of the whole banking system”. Earlier, the Central Bank had announced most banks would open on Tuesday, with the exception of Popular Bank and Bank of Cyprus, the island’s two largest lenders which would reopen on Thursday. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Michael Roddy)