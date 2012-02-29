FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus FinMin, CBank say confident on banks' recap
February 29, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 6 years

Cyprus FinMin, CBank say confident on banks' recap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s finance minister and central bank governor said on Wednesday they had full confidence the island’s banks, which reported heavy losses on Greek sovereign debt exposure, would do their utmost to meet enhanced capital requirements this year.

“We anticipate banks will implement their plans which stipulate they will use all opportunities at their disposal to raise capital from the private sector, starting from existing shareholders, and by also attempting to attract new shareholders,” Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias told reporters.

Regulators say Marfin Popular Bank requires an additional 1.35 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to meet a Core Tier 1 level of 9 percent by the end of June. Bank of Cyprus would require around 400 million euros, a level the bank says it will meet through a rights issue. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

