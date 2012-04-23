FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cyprus may need 1.5 bln euros to recapitalise banks
April 23, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cyprus may need 1.5 bln euros to recapitalise banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Island heavily exposed to Greek writedown

* One bank seen requiring significant recap (Adds quotes, detail)

NICOSIA, April 23 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s finance minister said about 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) may be needed to recapitalise the island’s banking system, and this was likely to be restricted to just one bank.

Vassos Shiarly told journalists on Monday he was optimistic the bank, which he did not name, could recapitalise on its own but that the state could intervene if required.

Cypriot lender Popular Bank needs to find more than 1 billion euros in fresh capital by a mid-year deadline. Among the Cypriot banks, it is the most exposed to Greek sovereign debt and the subsequent writedown in its value.

Shiarly said he expected the recapitalisation issue to be clarified well before the June 30 deadline set by regulators.

A senior source in Cyprus Popular Bank told Reuters last week that it wants to be considered eligible for cash that will be disbursed to Greek banks under that country’s bailout programme.

$1 = 0.7571 euro Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by David Hulmes

