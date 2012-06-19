FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus says options still open on funding for banks
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 7:37 AM / in 5 years

Cyprus says options still open on funding for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, June 19 (Reuters) - Cyprus still has options open to find urgently needed funds to recapitalise its banks, either through the EU rescue fund or through a bilateral loan, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

“We are optimistic we will get the financing we need to recapitalise the banks, whether that will be through a bilateral agreement, or through the mechanism, the EFSF,” Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly said. “We believe that with a new Greek government now swifter arrangements can be made (in this direction).”

Cyprus faces a regulatory deadline to find 1.8 billion euros to recapitalise its second largest bank by the end of this month after its balance sheet was damaged by a write-off of Greek debt earlier this year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.