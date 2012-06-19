Cyprus says options still open on funding for banks

NICOSIA, June 19 (Reuters) - Cyprus still has options open to find urgently needed funds to recapitalise its banks, either through the EU rescue fund or through a bilateral loan, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

“We are optimistic we will get the financing we need to recapitalise the banks, whether that will be through a bilateral agreement, or through the mechanism, the EFSF,” Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly said. “We believe that with a new Greek government now swifter arrangements can be made (in this direction).”

Cyprus faces a regulatory deadline to find 1.8 billion euros to recapitalise its second largest bank by the end of this month after its balance sheet was damaged by a write-off of Greek debt earlier this year.