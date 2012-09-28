Cyprus appoints Pimco to review banks' standing

NICOSIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Central Bank on Friday said it had appointed Pimco to conduct an asset quality review of Cypriot banks and co-operative financial institutions after losses which forced the island to seek financial aid.

The review will cover five Cyprus-based banks and a sample of co-operatives and will include an asset quality review and a bottom-up stress test to determine capital needs for each bank, the central bank said.

It said the review was being conducted at the request of the troika of the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission.

The banks participating in the exercise were Bank of Cyprus , Cyprus Popular Bank - which sought state aid - Hellenic Bank, and Cyprus units of Greek banks Eurobank EFG Cyprus and Alpha Bank Cyprus.

The Co-operative Central Bank would also be assessed together with a representative sample of affiliated co-operative credit institutions, along with the Limassol Co-operatives Savings Bank, the central bank said.

The exercise will be carried out by Pimco, an investment company best known as the world’s biggest bond trader, in cooperation with Deloitte for the parts of the exercise requiring auditor expertise. Its results, once approved by a steering committee, would be published, the central bank said. (Writing by Michele Kambas; editing by Patrick Graham)