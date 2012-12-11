FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus bank recap report "within expectations" -finmin
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 11, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Cyprus bank recap report "within expectations" -finmin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NICOSIA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The recapitalisation needs of Cyprus’s banks are broadly in line with expectations, according to an interim independent report, the Cypriot finance ministry said on Tuesday.

A preliminary agreement between Cyprus and international lenders has already earmarked up to 10 billion euros as aid for the island’s Greek-exposed banks, but this was subject to outside verification.

While mentioning no amount, the finance ministry said an asset quality review of banks submitted by Pimco, pending a final report from the consultancy in January, was being assessed.

“In broad outline, the results are within the expectations of discussions on the (aid) programme,” the ministry said in a statement.

Cyprus sought aid from the International Monetary Fund and European Union in June to provide a buffer for its banking system which reported huge losses from a write-down in Greek sovereign debt.

It is officially estimated that the total bill, including the cost of rescheduling state debt and plugging government deficits, could reach 17.5 billion euros ($22.6 billion), equivalent to virtually the entire output of Cyprus.

Pimco, an investment company best known as the world’s biggest bond trader, carried out an asset review of five Cyprus-based banks and a stress test to determine capital needs for each bank. It also covered a representative sample of co-operative credit institutions.

The review was submitted to a steering committee comprising potential lenders and Cypriot authorities. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Stephen Nisbet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.