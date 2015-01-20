FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Cyprus, Hellenic say no material impact from Swiss franc move
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Cyprus, Hellenic say no material impact from Swiss franc move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Cypriot banks Bank of Cyprus and Hellenic Bank said on Tuesday they had no material impact from the Swiss National Bank’s decision to scrap its cap on the Swiss franc against the euro.

Bank of Cyprus, the country’s largest lender, said its lending exposure in Swiss francs totalled 1.09 billion euros on Dec, 31, representing 4.6 percent of total gross loans.

“As part of its credit risk management policy, the Bank monitors the performance of the portfolio and, if needed, will take additional provisions in line with its provisioning policy,” Bank of Cyprus said.

Hellenic Bank said the change was not expected to substantially affect the Group’s financial standing and operating results.

Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.