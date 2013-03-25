FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior bondholders face haircut in Cyprus
March 25, 2013 / 2:51 AM / 5 years ago

Senior bondholders face haircut in Cyprus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 25 (Reuters) - Senior bondholders in the Cyprus’s Laiki Bank will be wiped out because the bank will be wound down, while senior bondholders in the Bank of Cyprus will also contribute to the recapitslisation of the banks, euro zone officials said.

“Laiki bank will have to be resolved... so yes, senior bond holders, along with the others, will be wiped out there,” the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, told a news conference.

“(Bank of Cyprus) needs to be recapitalised and the contribution to this recapitalisation must come, inevitably, from senior bondholders, junior bondholders, shareholders and, to some extent, we don’t know to what extent yet, also from uninsured depositors,” he said.

