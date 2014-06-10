FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus to meet investors ahead of possible euro bond
June 10, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Cyprus to meet investors ahead of possible euro bond

Sarka Halas

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus is set to meet investors ahead of a possible euro bond, according to two banks organizing the meetings.

The issuer has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, UBS and VTB Capital to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe ahead of the deal.

The roadshow will be conducted over two days and starts on June 16.

Cyprus is rated Caa3/B/B- by Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch (positive/positive/stable). (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand)

