Cyprus sets yield on euro benchmark bond at 4.85% - lead

LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus has set price guidance on its euro June 2019 benchmark bond at 4.85%, according to a lead.

This is tighter than official guidance of 4.90% area and initial price thoughts of 5% area released Tuesday afternoon.

Indications of interest are at 1.9bn, an increase from the 1.5bn seen when books opened on Wednesday morning.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, UBS and VTB Capital are arranging the sale.

Cyprus is rated Caa3/B/B- by Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch (positive/positive/stable). (Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Helene Durand)